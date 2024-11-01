AGL 37.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.39%)
AIRLINK 122.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
DCL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
DFML 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
DGKC 84.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.68%)
FFBL 65.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.29%)
HUBC 103.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
MLCF 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
NBP 59.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.65%)
OGDC 175.19 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.71%)
PAEL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
PPL 145.97 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.02%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
SEARL 65.14 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.9%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.76%)
TRG 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.64%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,543 Increased By 59.5 (0.63%)
BR30 28,579 Increased By 208.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 89,476 Increased By 509.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 27,943 Increased By 115.8 (0.42%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thailand says four nationals killed near Israel-Lebanon border

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 01:41pm

BANGKOK: Four Thai nationals were killed and one was injured by rocket fire near the town of Metula, close to the border between Lebanon and Israel, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa posted on the social media platform X on Friday.

Last year, 46 Thais were among the 1,200 people killed when Hamas launched an attack across Israeli borders, according to the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Thirty Thai nationals were abducted during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack, and six are believed to still be in captivity, according to Thai authorities.

The Israeli response to the attack has since laid waste to the Palestinian territory of Gaza and killed tens of thousands of people.

Fresh strikes hit south Beirut after Israeli evacuation calls

Israel has also launched attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Before the conflict, about 30,000 Thai nationals worked in Israel, mostly in the agriculture sector, making up one of the largest groups of migrant workers in Israel.

“Thailand continues to strongly urge all parties to return to the path of peace, in the name of the innocent civilians gravely impacted by this prolonged and deepening conflict,” Thai foreign minister Maris said.

Israel Thailand Gaza Hamas Israel Hamas war Israel Lebanon border Four Thai nationals were killed Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Comments

200 characters

Thailand says four nationals killed near Israel-Lebanon border

Negotiations with IPPs: Nepra voices concerns about ‘key’ factors

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

Oil gains more than $1/bbl on reports Iran preparing strike on Israel

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut Pakistan’s GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

Read more stories