AGL 37.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.39%)
AIRLINK 122.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
DCL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
DFML 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
DGKC 84.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.68%)
FFBL 65.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.29%)
HUBC 103.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
MLCF 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
NBP 59.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.65%)
OGDC 175.19 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.71%)
PAEL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
PPL 145.97 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.02%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
SEARL 65.14 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.9%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.76%)
TRG 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.64%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,543 Increased By 59.5 (0.63%)
BR30 28,579 Increased By 208.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 89,476 Increased By 509.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 27,943 Increased By 115.8 (0.42%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold little changed ahead of US payrolls data

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 11:48am

Gold traded little changed on Friday as investors refrained from taking big positions ahead of the US payrolls data that could provide further clues about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was flat at $2,746.09 per ounce, as of 0235 GMT.

Prices ended lower on Thursday after hitting a record high of $2,790.15 in intraday trade.

US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,755.70. “Investors are still in the mindset of buying the dips and that strategy is still going to hold through the (US) election, and maybe after that because there is going to be a lot of turmoil,” said Marex analyst Edward Meir.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris held a marginal 46% to 43% lead over Republican former President Donald Trump, with a glum electorate saying the country is on the wrong track, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Gold prices gained more than 4% in October amid safe-haven flows spurred by the Middle East tensions and US election uncertainty.

Market focus is now on the US nonfarm payrolls report, due at 1230 GMT, for clues about the health of the world’s largest economy.

Traders see a 95% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut next week, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

“With no signs of recession and inflation declining, the economy looks positive… the key now is how quickly the Fed will lower rates,” Meir said.

Zero-yield gold thrives in a low interest rate environment.

Gold prices hover near record peak

Data on Thursday showed that US labour costs recorded their smallest increase in more than three years in the third quarter, while the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell to a five-month low last week.

Among other metals, spot silver was flat at $32.65 per ounce and platinum was nearly unchanged at $987.64.

Palladium fell 0.42% to $1,101.00, hitting a more than one-week low.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold US gold LME gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold little changed ahead of US payrolls data

Negotiations with IPPs: Nepra voices concerns about ‘key’ factors

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

Oil gains more than $1/bbl on reports Iran preparing strike on Israel

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut Pakistan’s GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

Read more stories