AGL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.97%)
AIRLINK 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
DGKC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
FCCL 32.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
FFBL 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
FFL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUBC 103.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
MLCF 37.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
NBP 60.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
OGDC 172.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.17%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 142.75 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.75%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PTC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
SEARL 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
TOMCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TPLP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
TRG 50.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.22%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,496 Increased By 13 (0.14%)
BR30 28,415 Increased By 43.6 (0.15%)
KSE100 89,025 Increased By 58.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 27,745 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.3%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan weakens as US election jitters heighten volatility

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 10:50am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan extended losses on Friday, having posted its first monthly decline in four in October, as investors remained anxious ahead of next week’s US presidential election and its impact on Sino-US trade.

Uncertainty around the election and looming threats of higher tariffs on Chinese exports prompted many currency traders to hedge against higher turbulence in the yuan in the coming week.

That drove the implied volatility of the one-week dollar/offshore yuan to a level not seen since August 2015, when China delivered a one-off 2% devaluation that roiled global financial markets. As of 0503 GMT, the onshore yuan traded at 7.1219 to the dollar.

It weakened 1.4% against the greenback in October to post the first monthly drop since June and is now down 0.3% year-to-date. Its offshore counterpart traded at 7.1292 per dollar.

The yuan’s recent about-face comes as investors buy the dollar and sell emerging market currencies, mainly the yuan, in anticipation of Republican candidate Donald Trump making a return to the White House.

Opinion polls show former President Trump is running neck and neck with Vice President Kamala Harris.

As part of his pitch to boost American manufacturing, Trump has promised voters he will impose tariffs of 60% or more on goods from China.

Trump’s proposed tariff and tax policies are seen as inflationary and therefore likely to keep US interest rates high and undermine trading partners’ currencies.

During Trump’s first presidency, the yuan weakened about 5% against the dollar during the initial round of US tariffs on Chinese goods in 2018, and fell another 1.5% a year later when trade tensions escalated.

China’s yuan eases

But the yuan’s losses were capped after private and official surveys both showed China’s manufacturing activity swung back to growth in October as an expansion in new orders led to a pickup in production growth.

Prices of new homes in China also rose at a faster pace in October, traditionally a peak season for house-hunting, a private survey showed on Friday.

“The economy has accelerated on policy supports, allowing policymakers to achieve this year’s growth target of ‘around 5%,’” said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie.

“As such, the National People’s Congress (NPC) meeting may focus on debt swap rather than new stimulus…The next step of the stimulus will largely be determined by the state of external demand, and the outcome of the US election is a key swing factor.”

China’s top legislative body will meet from Nov. 4-8, with markets widely expecting the meeting to approve more fiscal stimulus measures. Sources told Reuters this week that China is considering approving next week the issuance of more than 10 trillion yuan ($1.40 trillion) in extra debt in the next few years to revive its fragile economy, a fiscal package that is expected to be further bolstered if Trump wins the US election.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1135 per dollar, and 13 pips weaker than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.1122.

Separately, currency traders said they will monitor US job data due later on Friday for more clues on the health of the world’s largest economy, given it could affect Federal Reserve’s monetary easing trajectory.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan weakens as US election jitters heighten volatility

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

At least 4 including children killed in Mastung explosion

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut Pakistan’s GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Read more stories