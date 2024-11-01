AGL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.97%)
AIRLINK 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
DGKC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
FCCL 32.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
FFBL 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
FFL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUBC 103.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
MLCF 37.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
NBP 60.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
OGDC 172.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.17%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 142.75 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.75%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PTC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
SEARL 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
TOMCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TPLP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
TRG 50.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.22%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,496 Increased By 13 (0.14%)
BR30 28,415 Increased By 43.6 (0.15%)
KSE100 89,025 Increased By 58.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 27,745 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.3%)
Markets

Japan’s 2-year bond yield hits 16-year high on rate hike bets

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 10:38am

TOKYO: Japan’s two-year government bond yield hit a 16-year high on Friday, as bets rose for a Bank of Japan interest rate hike after hawkish comments from the central bank’s chief.

The two-year JGB yield rose to 0.47%, its highest since December 2008. It was last up 3.5 bps at 0.465%.

The BOJ maintained ultra-low interest rates on Thursday but said risks around the US economy were somewhat subsiding, signalling that conditions are falling into place to raise interest rates again.

“Comments from Ueda and the backdrop for his comments drove speculation the BOJ would raise its policy rate earlier than expected,” said Naoya Hasegawa, chief bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

JGB yields little changed as market weighs uncertain outlook

After the July rate hike, the BOJ had said it could “afford to spend time” scrutinising risks before making policy decision. But on Thursday, Ueda said the central bank would no longer use those words.

“By not using those words, the BOJ opened the door for the next policy shift as early as December,” said Hasegawa.

The yields ended lower on Thursday as the market had a mixed interpretation of the BOJ’s quarterly report, which mentioned the attention to the future course of overseas economies, particularly the US, strategists said.

On Friday, the five-year yield rose to 0.605%, its highest since Aug. 2.

It was last up 2.5 bps at 0.59%. The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 bps to 0.95% and the 20-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 1.785%.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 2.205%. The 40-year JGB yield was flat at 2.545%.

