AGL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.97%)
AIRLINK 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
DGKC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
FCCL 32.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
FFBL 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
FFL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUBC 103.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
MLCF 37.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
NBP 60.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
OGDC 172.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.17%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 142.75 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.75%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PTC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
SEARL 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
TOMCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TPLP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
TRG 50.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.22%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,496 Increased By 13 (0.14%)
BR30 28,415 Increased By 43.6 (0.15%)
KSE100 89,025 Increased By 58.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 27,745 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.3%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea says test-fire ‘perfected’ new solid-fuel ICBM

AFP Published 01 Nov, 2024 10:21am

SEOUL: North Korea’s latest weapons test “perfected” its newest and most advanced solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, state media said Friday, as global criticism mounts over Pyongyang’s purported deployment of troops to Russia.

Leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of the Hwasong-19 missile, which flew higher and further than any previous missile, according to the North and to Seoul and Tokyo’s militaries, which tracked it in real time.

The official Korean Central News Agency hailed it as “the world’s strongest strategic missile” and leader Kim “expressed great satisfaction” at the successful launch.

Developing advanced solid-fuel missiles – which are quicker to launch and harder to detect and destroy – has long been a goal for Kim.

The test proved that North Korea’s “development and manufacture of nuclear delivery means… is absolutely irreversible”, according to KCNA.

The missile is now a “perfected weapon system”, the agency said, with Kim describing the launch as an “appropriate military action” to send a message to the country’s rivals.

North Korea “would never change its line of bolstering up its nuclear forces,” it said.

State media released pictures of the ICBM and Kim observing the test in his signature black leather jacket, accompanied by his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, who Seoul’s spy agency recently said was being groomed as Kim’s heir.

The launch came just hours after US and South Korean defence chiefs called on Pyongyang to withdraw its troops from Russia, warning that North Korean soldiers in Russian uniforms were being deployed for possible action against Ukraine.

Experts said the missile test seemed to have been carried out to divert attention from mounting international criticism over the purported troop deployment to Russia.

North Korea leader says longest ICBM test ‘appropriate military action’ against enemies

The North has denied the move, but the United States said Thursday that up to 8,000 North Korean troops had reached Russia’s border region with Ukraine, trained and ready for combat.

South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun also said on Thursday that in addition to troops, North Korea has sent more than 1,000 missiles to Russia as well as millions of munitions.

Seoul has long accused the nuclear-armed North of sending weapons to help Moscow fight Kyiv and alleged that Pyongyang has moved to deploy soldiers en mass in the wake of Kim Jong Un’s signing of a mutual defence deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin in June.

south korea Russia North Korea Pyongyang ICBM Hwasong 19 missile South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong hyun

Comments

200 characters

North Korea says test-fire ‘perfected’ new solid-fuel ICBM

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

At least 4 including children killed in Mastung explosion

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut Pakistan’s GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Read more stories