Indonesia’s Oct inflation eases to 1.71%

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s annual inflation rate was 1.71% in October, official data showed on Friday, easing from 1.84% in September and close to the median forecast of 1.68% by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The inflation reading was near the lower end of Bank Indonesia’s target range of 1.5% and 3.5%.

The central bank cut interest rates in September and its governor has said it might further ease monetary policy given inflation is expected to stay low until 2025, but the timing of the next rate cut may depend on global market conditions.

The statistics agency will release the core inflation data later on Friday.