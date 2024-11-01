AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.7%)
AIRLINK 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.17%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
DCL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
DFML 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
DGKC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
FCCL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFBL 65.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
FFL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUBC 103.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.12%)
MLCF 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
NBP 60.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
PAEL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 141.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PTC 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
SEARL 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 35.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.04%)
TRG 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.42%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,487 Increased By 3.6 (0.04%)
BR30 28,328 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.15%)
KSE100 88,986 Increased By 19.6 (0.02%)
KSE30 27,726 Decreased By -101.4 (-0.36%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indonesia’s Oct inflation eases to 1.71%

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 09:50am

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s annual inflation rate was 1.71% in October, official data showed on Friday, easing from 1.84% in September and close to the median forecast of 1.68% by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The inflation reading was near the lower end of Bank Indonesia’s target range of 1.5% and 3.5%.

Indonesian inflation at 1.84% in September, lowest rate since 2021

The central bank cut interest rates in September and its governor has said it might further ease monetary policy given inflation is expected to stay low until 2025, but the timing of the next rate cut may depend on global market conditions.

The statistics agency will release the core inflation data later on Friday.

indonesia ndonesia annual inflation

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia’s Oct inflation eases to 1.71%

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

At least 4 including children killed in Mastung explosion

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut Pakistan’s GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Read more stories