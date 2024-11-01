AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal to review the progress of ongoing projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Planning Awais Manzoor Sumra, Joint Chief Economist Operations Zafarul Hassan, and other senior officials from the ministry.

During the meeting, Federal Minister Iqbal emphasised the need to ensure the success of the five-year CPEC development plan by involving all provinces of Pakistan and promoting equal development opportunities.

No delays in CPEC projects: Cabinet panel

He directed that all five corridors be interconnected, including essential components such as CPEC Phase-I, CPEC Phase-II, and to achieve the project’s set objectives.

The federal minister placed special emphasis on the timely completion of mega projects, such as the ML-1 and the Karakoram Highway (KKH), and directed that regular monitoring of these projects be conducted to ensure they are completed within the specified timeline.

Highlighting the significance of CPEC, Iqbal stated that these projects are fundamental to Pakistan’s economic stability and will play a vital role in the country’s progress and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CPEC development projects Ahsan iqbal mega projects CPEC Projects provinces ML 1 CPEC power plants CPEC development plan KKH

Comments

