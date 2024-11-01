AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

NNI Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

DOHA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his counterpart from the oil-rich Arab state in separate meetings, with both sides discussing the importance of strengthening bilateral collaboration in trade, investment, energy and other sectors.

Sharif’s visit to Qatar, which began Wednesday, seeks to bolster economic cooperation as Pakistan looks to foreign investment to stabilize its economy. In 2022, the Qatar Investment Authority committed $3 billion for projects in Pakistan, spanning airport management, renewable energy and hospitality.

Qatar has also explored partnering with Pakistan in managing the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, owned by Pakistan International Airlines.

Shehbaz arrives in Qatar

Sharif led delegation-level talks with Sheikh Al Thani before holding a separate meeting with him to discuss a wide array of issues, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

“The leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Qatar relations, exploring potential avenues for enhanced cooperation in trade, potential areas of investment, energy, and culture,” the PMO said.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic ties, underscoring the importance of shared economic goals and regional stability, it added.

Sharif and Sheikh Al Thani discussed Israel’s ongoing “genocidal” war in Gaza and the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, the PMO said.

The Pakistani premier praised Qatar’s efforts to broker an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Sharif’s office added.

Sharif earlier held extensive talks with his counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties through enhanced trade, investment, energy and cultural collaboration, according to an official statement issued in Islamabad.

“Prime Minister Sharif acknowledged Qatar’s contributions to Pakistan’s economic growth and expressed gratitude for its continued support in various sectors,” the PMO said.

“He thanked his Qatari counterpart for hosting a large Pakistani diaspora who act as a human bridge between the two brotherly countries.”

Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during her weekly news conference said that Sharif’s meetings in Doha will primarily focus on trade and investment and regional discussions.

Sharif is scheduled to inaugurate an exhibition on Pakistani art and architecture at a museum and interact with a delegation from the local business community.

Before arriving in Doha, Sharif attended the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he discussed trade and investment with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The talks built on recent agreements worth $2.8 billion, including investments in agriculture, semiconductor manufacturing, and energy, aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s economy and deepening ties between the two nations.

