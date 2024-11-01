Rs2.88/kg raised in LPG consumer price

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thursday notified Rs2.88 per kg raise in LPG consumer price for November 2024.

In a statement, Ogra said the LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month, Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 1.6 percent.

The average dollar exchange rate has slightly decreased by 0.19 percent resulting in an increase in LPG consumer price by Rs34.09/11.8 kg cylinder (1.15 percent).

As a result, price of domestic 11.8 kg cylinder has increased by Rs34.09. The new price of LPG domestic cylinder has been fixed at Rs2999.47, which was Rs2965.38 in October.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024