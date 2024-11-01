MD SNGPL visits Lahore region

LAHORE: Managing Director SNGPL, Amer Tufail visited the Lahore region to review key operational matters and customer service initiatives. During his visit, he visited the Model Customer Service Center Lahore Region and closely observed its operations and role in enhancing customer service efficiency.

General Managers of the Lahore Region (East and West), briefed the Managing Director on the region’s operational performance. The briefing was primarily focused on TBS (Town Border Station) reconciliation and efforts to control Unaccounted for Gas (UFG). As part of the ongoing UFG reduction strategy, it was highlighted that metering systems have been installed on all TBSs across Lahore to monitor gas losses on a micro level and to identify areas with higher losses.

Under the first phase of the UFG control project, 548 TBSs, covering one million consumers, were equipped with metering systems. In the second phase, an additional 143 TBSs, covering to 200,000 consumers, were metered. Now the total 691 TBSs cover whole of the Lahore Region and the TBS metering project stands completed. Furthermore, as part of SNGPL’s system rehabilitation plan for the year 2024-25, a total of 350 kilometers of the gas network will be replaced, which is demonstrating the company’s commitment to enhancing the infrastructure.

MD Amer Tufail emphasized the importance of improving regional customer service operations. He urged regional officers and staff to ensure full facilitation of consumers, especially ahead of the winter season, stressing the need for prompt and effective service delivery to meet customer expectations. MD further advised for improving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, ensuring uninterrupted gas supply especially in winter season during cooking hours.

