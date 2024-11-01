AGL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.18%)
Infant mortality rate in Sindh half as compared to rest of country

Published November 1, 2024

KARACHI: The Sindh Government, in partnership with ChildLife Foundation, has achieved a significant milestone of reducing the province’s infant mortality rate to half as compared to the rest of Pakistan. This progress highlights the Sindh government’s dedication to improving healthcare for children through innovative public-private partnership programs.

A recent study conducted by the US-based PALISI Global Health network (2021-2022) evaluated Pediatric ERs at Civil Hospital, Karachi and Sheikh Zayed Children Hospital, Larkana. The study found mortality rate for critically ill children (above 1 month) in these hospitals at 1.2%, comparable with the best private hospital in Pakistan. The finding underscores the impact of Sindh government’s focus on improving the emergency care network for children through its public-private partnership program with ChildLife Foundation.

Improving Emergency Care reduces child mortality by 50%. ChildLife Foundation has played a pivotal role in expanding and modernizing emergency care for children across the province. The Foundation, in partnership with Sindh government, manages nine children’s Emergency Rooms (ERs) in all public tertiary hospitals, while its telemedicine network spans across all tehsils of Sindh, ensuring that no child is more than 30 minutes away from quality emergency care.

Over the past 14 years, Sindh’s public-private partnership model has facilitated life-saving care for over six million children in ERs across the province. By integrating telemedicine across all tehsils, the government has further extended access to emergency services for children, bringing essential healthcare closer to families, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Through a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach, the Sindh government and ChildLife Foundation are setting an example for the region, showing how strong partnerships and community-focused innovation can dramatically improve child health outcomes.

ChildLife Foundation provides life-saving treatment to more than 2 million children annually – 24/7 and free of cost. It manages Children’s Emergency Rooms (ERs) & Telemedicine Satellite Centers (TSCs) in 300+ public sector hospitals across Pakistan, in partnership with the government.

