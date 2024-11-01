Lahore and Riyadh: Fly Jinnah expands its international network with new flights

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, announces the expansion of its international network with the launch of new non-stop flights connecting Lahore to Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Commencing on November 15th, the new route will be operated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. Starting December 6th, the frequency will increase to three weekly flights, adding Sundays to further enhance connectivity between the two cities.

Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson commented: “The launch of our new route from Lahore to Riyadh highlights our commitment to offering seamless and convenient travel options for our passengers. This addition provides travelers with greater comfort and affordability while strengthening the connectivity between the two nations and paving the way for increased economic collaboration and trade”.

This addition marks Fly Jinnah’s continued growth in the Gulf region. In addition to these new non-stop flights to Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the airline also operates flights from Lahore to Sharjah, as well as services from Islamabad to Bahrain, Muscat and Sharjah.

With a modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, Fly Jinnah serves five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. The airline continues to grow its network while providing exceptional service and value-driven products to its customers.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call centre (111-000-035) or through travel agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024