AGL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.97%)
AIRLINK 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
DGKC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
FCCL 32.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
FFL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUBC 103.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
MLCF 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
NBP 60.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
OGDC 172.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.31%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 143.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.92%)
PRL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PTC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
SEARL 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
TOMCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TPLP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.97%)
TRG 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.32%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,496 Increased By 13 (0.14%)
BR30 28,415 Increased By 43.6 (0.15%)
KSE100 89,008 Increased By 41.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 27,735 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.33%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-01

Lahore and Riyadh: Fly Jinnah expands its international network with new flights

Press Release Published 01 Nov, 2024 08:06am

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, announces the expansion of its international network with the launch of new non-stop flights connecting Lahore to Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Commencing on November 15th, the new route will be operated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. Starting December 6th, the frequency will increase to three weekly flights, adding Sundays to further enhance connectivity between the two cities.

Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson commented: “The launch of our new route from Lahore to Riyadh highlights our commitment to offering seamless and convenient travel options for our passengers. This addition provides travelers with greater comfort and affordability while strengthening the connectivity between the two nations and paving the way for increased economic collaboration and trade”.

This addition marks Fly Jinnah’s continued growth in the Gulf region. In addition to these new non-stop flights to Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the airline also operates flights from Lahore to Sharjah, as well as services from Islamabad to Bahrain, Muscat and Sharjah.

With a modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, Fly Jinnah serves five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. The airline continues to grow its network while providing exceptional service and value-driven products to its customers.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call centre (111-000-035) or through travel agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Fly Jinnah Lahore and Riyadh

Comments

200 characters

Lahore and Riyadh: Fly Jinnah expands its international network with new flights

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

At least 4 including children killed in Mastung explosion

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut Pakistan’s GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Read more stories