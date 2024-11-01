AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-01

Abu Dhabi firms to launch tokenized US Treasuries fund

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

NEW YORK: Abu Dhabi firms Realize and Neovision Wealth Management have launched an investment vehicle that will buy units of exchange traded funds (ETFs) focused on US Treasury bills and convert these assets into digital tokens that can be held, traded and transferred on a blockchain.

The fund is called Realize T-BILLS Fund and it will buy BlackRock’s iShares and State Street’s SPDR, tokenize units from these ETFs, and incorporate them within the fund, Dominik Schiener, co-founder of technology company Realize, told Reuters in an interview. It hopes to grow to a $200-million fund.

Realize will tokenize the units of the T-BILLS Fund, while Neovision will manage it.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

Tokenized Treasuries are a growing segment of the crypto market, with a market capitalization of $2.4 billion on public blockchains, primarily Ethereum, according to data platform rwa.xyz.

They are effectively digital tokens created on a blockchain and backed by US government debt, and issued both by blockchain-native firms and traditional institutions, notably BlackRock and Franklin Templeton.

In March, BlackRock launched its first tokenized fund called BUIDL on the Ethereum blockchain, investing 100% of its assets in cash, US Treasury bills and repurchase agreements or repos. The BlackRock fund has a current market cap of $530 million.

FUND DETAILS

The Realize fund, the first tokenized fund to be domiciled out of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, will issue the $RBILL token and will serve as the digital representation of the units of the fund. They will initially launch on both the IOTA and Ethereum blockchain networks.

KEY QUOTES

“The goal is to bring fungible assets onchain. T-Bills are the most liquid asset today in the real world,” said Schiener. “They’re also the best form of collateral, paying around 5%.”

Dr. Ryan Lemand, co-founder and chief executive officer of Neovision, said it makes sense to buy T-Bill ETFs and tokenize them, instead of outright purchasing Treasury bills in the market. He noted buying cash Treasuries in the market would involve continuous transaction costs because they will have to be bought again and again.

BlackRock Abu Dhabi ETFs T BILLS Fund US Treasuries fund

Comments

200 characters

Abu Dhabi firms to launch tokenized US Treasuries fund

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

Alarming surge in Wild Poliovirus Type-1: Govts to jointly review, monitor situation

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Sindh govt jobs: SC strikes down 15-year age relief

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Release of Imran: 160 MPs say concerned at US lawmakers’ ‘intervention’

Read more stories