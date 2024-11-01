AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Nov 01, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-01

PBA elects its office-bearers

Press Release Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

KARACHI: Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) held its Annual General Body Meeting, here on Thursday.

Majority of members from TV & radio category were present at the meeting. In addition to the permanent board members, the following three (3) TV members were elected by the general body as directors on PBA Board in the Elected Member Category namely Neo TV (Chaudhry Abdul Rehman), Mehran TV (Ghulam Nabi Morai) and Discover Pakistan (Qaiser Rafiq).

The following radio members were elected unopposed by the General Body as directors on PBA Board; FM-106.2 (Shahid Jamai), Radio Awaz (Mirza Muhammad Naeem), FM-89 (Nazafreen S Lakhani), FM-91 (Sara Taher Khan), and FM-105 (Zulfiqar Ali Shah).

Thereafter, the Board meeting was convened and the board elected the following office bearers of PBA for the year 2024-2025: Chairman, Mian Amer Mehmood (Dunya TV); Senior Vice Chairman, Salman Iqbal (ARY); Vice Chairman, Mir Ibrahim Rahman (Geo TV); Secretary General, Shakeel Masud Hussain (Dawn News); Joint Secretary, Ahmed Zuberi (Aaj TV); and Finance Secretary, Athar Kazi (KTN). All the office bearers were elected unopposed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PBA Pakistan Broadcasters Association PBA Board





