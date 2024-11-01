Haiti and Israel top list of countries where journalist murders go unpunished

NEW YORK: Two small nations with outsized levels of impunity—Haiti and Israel—are the world’s top offenders in allowing the murderers of journalists to go unpunished.

Globally, impunity remains entrenched, as no one is held to account in almost 80% of the cases where journalists have been directly targeted in retaliation for their work, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists’ 2024 Global Impunity Index.