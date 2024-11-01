WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 31, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Oct-24 29-Oct-24 28-Oct-24 25-Oct-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10554 0.105448 0.105489 0.105516 Euro 0.813392 0.811335 0.813572 0.813678 Japanese yen 0.004907 0.004924 0.004903 0.004943 U.K. pound 0.975581 0.977947 0.976956 0.976226 U.S. dollar 0.752096 0.753049 0.752054 0.751666 Algerian dinar 0.005643 0.005645 0.005636 0.005637 Australian dollar 0.492096 0.494377 0.495679 0.497678 Botswana pula 0.056102 0.056028 0.056074 Brazilian real 0.131804 0.131981 0.131957 Brunei dollar 0.567491 0.568339 0.567759 0.569487 Canadian dollar 0.541241 0.541858 Chilean peso 0.000791 0.000796 0.000792 0.000795 Czech koruna 0.031975 0.032218 Danish krone 0.108775 0.10908 0.109059 Indian rupee 0.008945 0.008957 0.008945 0.00894 Israeli New Shekel 0.201135 0.201731 0.198591 Korean won 0.000544 0.000543 0.000543 0.000544 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45422 2.45733 2.45328 Malaysian ringgit 0.171125 0.172303 0.172509 0.172797 Mauritian rupee 0.016204 0.016208 0.016231 0.016248 Mexican peso 0.037613 0.037601 0.037715 New Zealand dollar 0.449114 0.450097 0.451338 Norwegian krone 0.068516 0.068298 0.068842 Omani rial 1.95604 1.95851 1.95593 Peruvian sol 0.200014 0.200337 Philippine peso 0.012904 0.012941 0.013005 Polish zloty 0.188076 0.187088 0.187046 0.186893 Qatari riyal 0.20662 0.206882 0.206608 Russian ruble 0.007737 0.007735 0.007776 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200559 0.200813 0.200548 Singapore dollar 0.567491 0.568339 0.567759 0.569487 South African rand 0.042528 0.042598 0.042531 Swedish krona 0.070326 0.070447 0.070924 0.071079 Swiss franc 0.86682 0.867518 0.868222 0.867123 Thai baht 0.02229 0.0223 0.022254 0.022254 Trinidadian dollar 0.111755 0.111591 U.A.E. dirham 0.205051 0.20478 Uruguayan peso 0.01835 0.018088 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

