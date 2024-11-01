AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
Markets Print 2024-11-01

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 31, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        30-Oct-24      29-Oct-24      28-Oct-24      25-Oct-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.10554       0.105448       0.105489       0.105516
Euro                             0.813392       0.811335       0.813572       0.813678
Japanese yen                     0.004907       0.004924       0.004903       0.004943
U.K. pound                       0.975581       0.977947       0.976956       0.976226
U.S. dollar                      0.752096       0.753049       0.752054       0.751666
Algerian dinar                   0.005643       0.005645       0.005636       0.005637
Australian dollar                0.492096       0.494377       0.495679       0.497678
Botswana pula                    0.056102       0.056028       0.056074
Brazilian real                   0.131804       0.131981       0.131957
Brunei dollar                    0.567491       0.568339       0.567759       0.569487
Canadian dollar                                 0.541241       0.541858
Chilean peso                     0.000791       0.000796       0.000792       0.000795
Czech koruna                     0.031975                      0.032218
Danish krone                     0.108775        0.10908       0.109059
Indian rupee                     0.008945       0.008957       0.008945        0.00894
Israeli New Shekel               0.201135       0.201731       0.198591
Korean won                       0.000544       0.000543       0.000543       0.000544
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.45422        2.45733        2.45328
Malaysian ringgit                0.171125       0.172303       0.172509       0.172797
Mauritian rupee                  0.016204       0.016208       0.016231       0.016248
Mexican peso                     0.037613       0.037601       0.037715
New Zealand dollar               0.449114       0.450097                      0.451338
Norwegian krone                  0.068516       0.068298       0.068842
Omani rial                        1.95604        1.95851        1.95593
Peruvian sol                                    0.200014       0.200337
Philippine peso                  0.012904       0.012941       0.013005
Polish zloty                     0.188076       0.187088       0.187046       0.186893
Qatari riyal                      0.20662       0.206882       0.206608
Russian ruble                    0.007737       0.007735       0.007776
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200559       0.200813       0.200548
Singapore dollar                 0.567491       0.568339       0.567759       0.569487
South African rand               0.042528       0.042598       0.042531
Swedish krona                    0.070326       0.070447       0.070924       0.071079
Swiss franc                       0.86682       0.867518       0.868222       0.867123
Thai baht                         0.02229         0.0223       0.022254       0.022254
Trinidadian dollar                              0.111755       0.111591
U.A.E. dirham                    0.205051        0.20478
Uruguayan peso                                   0.01835       0.018088
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

