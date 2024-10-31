AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.07%)
AIRLINK 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.24%)
DFML 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.17%)
DGKC 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.21%)
FCCL 32.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
FFL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.97%)
HUBC 104.85 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.7%)
HUMNL 13.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
KOSM 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
MLCF 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.16%)
NBP 60.83 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-6.43%)
OGDC 172.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.6%)
PAEL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
PIBTL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PPL 142.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.49%)
PRL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
SEARL 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
TELE 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.25%)
TPLP 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.41%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,571 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 28,485 Decreased By -87.6 (-0.31%)
KSE100 90,045 Decreased By -241.6 (-0.27%)
KSE30 28,150 Decreased By -193 (-0.68%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea condemns North Korea for firing ICBM

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 10:09am

SEOUL: South Korea’s National Security Council (NSC) said on Thursday North Korea had again violated UN Security Council resolutions by firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The NSC had decided to designate new sanctions on North Korea and work closely with allies and the United Nations to ensure that the international community’s sanctions against North Korea can be implemented more strongly, a statement from the office of South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol said.

North Korea may launch ICBM in November, launcher ready, South Korea says

Yoon also ordered a strong response and thorough preparation to prevent North Korea from plotting any surprise provocations, the statement said.

south korea UNITED NATIONS North Korea United Nations Security Council Yoon Suk yeol ICBM firing an intercontinental ballistic missile South Korea’s National Security Council

Comments

200 characters

South Korea condemns North Korea for firing ICBM

Intra-day update: rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

Fuel adjustments on QTAs, FCAs: Nepra explains how positive financial impact will be reversed

HUBCO plans to install EV charging network across Pakistan

UEP seeks Rs6.213bn from CPPA-G to clear debt

Oil prices rise on optimism over solid US fuel demand

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

$120m earned through export of surplus sugar

SECP proposes ‘Islamic Financial Services Act’

Oct 31st deadline: TDS CC issues stern warning to non-filer traders

Read more stories