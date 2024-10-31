South Korea condemns North Korea for firing ICBM

SEOUL: South Korea’s National Security Council (NSC) said on Thursday North Korea had again violated UN Security Council resolutions by firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The NSC had decided to designate new sanctions on North Korea and work closely with allies and the United Nations to ensure that the international community’s sanctions against North Korea can be implemented more strongly, a statement from the office of South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol said.

North Korea may launch ICBM in November, launcher ready, South Korea says

Yoon also ordered a strong response and thorough preparation to prevent North Korea from plotting any surprise provocations, the statement said.