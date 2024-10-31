AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.07%)
AIRLINK 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.24%)
DFML 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.17%)
DGKC 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.21%)
FCCL 32.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
FFL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.97%)
HUBC 104.85 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.7%)
HUMNL 13.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
KOSM 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
MLCF 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.16%)
NBP 60.83 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-6.43%)
OGDC 172.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.6%)
PAEL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
PIBTL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PPL 142.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.49%)
PRL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
SEARL 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
TELE 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.25%)
TPLP 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.41%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,571 Decreased By -30.4 (-0.32%)
BR30 28,461 Decreased By -112.1 (-0.39%)
KSE100 90,057 Decreased By -229.9 (-0.25%)
KSE30 28,162 Decreased By -180.8 (-0.64%)
Oil prices rise on optimism over solid US fuel demand

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 09:34am

TOKYO: Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending the previous day’s rally, driven by optimism over US fuel demand following an unexpected drop in crude and gasoline inventories, while reports that OPEC+ may delay a planned output increase offered support.

Brent crude futures gained 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $72.90 a barrel by 0029 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $68.93 per barrel.

Both contracts rose more than 2% on Wednesday, after falling more than 6% earlier in the week on the reduced risk of wider Middle East war.

US gasoline stockpiles fell unexpectedly in the week ending Oct. 25 to a two-year low on strengthened demand, the Energy Information Administration said, while crude inventories also posted a surprise drawdown as imports slipped.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters had expected an increase in gasoline and crude inventories.

“The surprise decline in US gasoline stockpiles provided a buying opportunity as demand appeared stronger than anticipated,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities. “Expectations of a potential delay in the OPEC+ production increase were also supportive… If they do delay, WTI could recover to the $70 level,” he said.

Reuters reported OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, could delay a planned oil production increase in December by a month or more because of concern over soft oil demand and rising supply.

Oil prices rebound

The group is scheduled to raise output by 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December.

It had already delayed the increase from October because of falling prices.

A decision to postpone the increase could come as early as next week, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

OPEC+ is scheduled to meet on Dec. 1 to decide its next policy steps.

In the Middle East, Lebanon’s prime minister expressed hope on Wednesday that a ceasefire deal with Israel would be announced within days as Israel’s public broadcaster published what it said was a draft agreement providing for an initial 60-day truce.

The push for a ceasefire for Lebanon is taking place alongside a similar diplomatic drive to end hostilities in Gaza.

