AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Oil prices rise 1% after boost from US fuel demand

Reuters Published October 31, 2024 Updated October 31, 2024 06:54pm

LONDON: Oil prices gained 1% on Thursday after rallying the previous day on stronger than expected U.S. fuel demand and reports that producer group OPEC+ could delay a planned output increase.

Traders are also awaiting the outcome of the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5 and whether ceasefires can be brokered in the Middle East.

Brent futures rose by 75 cents, or 1%, to $73.30 a barrel by 1320 GMT. WTI futures were up 91 cents, or 1.3%, at $69.52.

Both contracts gained more than 2% on Wednesday.

U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell more than expected to a two-year low in the week ending Oct. 25, the Energy Information Administration said, while crude inventories registered a surprise drawdown as imports slipped.

“The surprise decline in U.S. gasoline stockpiles provided a buying opportunity as demand appeared stronger than anticipated,” said Fujitomi Securities analyst Toshitaka Tazawa.

Oil prices rebound

Further support came from a potential delay to planned OPEC+ oil production increases from December by a month or more because of concern over soft oil demand and rising supply.

A decision could come as early as next week, Reuters reported. OPEC+ is scheduled to meet on Dec. 1 to decide its next policy steps.

Elsewhere, manufacturing activity in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, expanded in October for the first time in six months, suggesting stimulus measures are having an effect.

Brent and WTI futures had fallen by more than 6% on Monday on reduced risk of Iran’s direct involvement in the wider Middle East conflict and negotiators are now pushing for ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza.

With ebbing fears of war in the Middle East spreading further, market attention has turned back to expectations for deteriorating global oil balances in 2025, when supply is expected to exceed demand, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

