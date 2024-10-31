AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Sports Print 2024-10-31

PSL director Sohaib, women’s cricket head Tania quits

Muhammad Saleem Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:18am

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) Director Sohaib Sheikh and Head of Women’s Cricket, Tania Mallick, have stepped down from their roles to pursue new career opportunities. A spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed here Wednesday.

Sohaib had rejoined the PCB, 13 months ago after previously serving the organisation from 2016 to 2019, while Tania began her tenure at the Gaddafi Stadium in October 2021.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said, “Sohaib Sheikh and Tania Mallick were key members of the PCB management team, making meaningful contributions to our progress as an organisation. Sohaib was part of the core team that launched the HBL PSL in 2016, successfully delivering four seasons, and he returned to produce another high-quality event earlier this year.”

Salman further said, “Tania worked with dedication to uplift women’s cricket in Pakistan, making strides at the grassroots level to expand the pool of players. Alongside PCB’s ongoing support, her efforts were recognised internationally by the ICC, where she served as one of the two Full Member representatives on the ICC Women’s Committee. The PCB appreciates their hard work, dedication and contributions, and we wish both Sohaib and Tania every success in their future endeavors.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCB PSL Pakistan Super League Tania Mallick Sohaib Sheikh

