Murad tells KCCI: Karachi generates highest revenue due to Sindh govt’s efforts

KARACHI: Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, in his meeting with a KCCI delegation, said that Karachi is the highest revenue-generating city because the provincial government has provided ample business opportunities to the traders, but nobody was ready to acknowledge.

“The credit of Karachi’s highest revenue generation in the national exchequer not only goes to the traders but to his government also which has developed a congenial environment for trade and commerce,” he said adding what he wanted from the business community to portray the city as peaceful, business and investment friendly city of the country.

Shah pointed out that for the one last month, a World Cultural Festival with artists from 44 countries has been in progress. “Various national and international events take place at the Expo Centre Karachi every month, he said, adding that these are loud indicators of improved law and order, stability, ample business opportunities and a conducive environment for people of different professions. “Everyone must recognise and propagate,” he said.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers - Sharjeel Memon, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Jam Ikram Dharejo, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Energy, chairman P&D, Secretary to CM, Secretary Industries, Secretary Local Govt, Secretary Transport, Secretary Health and Additional IG Javed Odho. The KCCI delegation comprised Jawed Balwani, Mian Abrar, AQ Khalil, Ziaul Arfeen, Mian Faisal and others.

The KCCI delegation raised the issues of utilities such as gas shortage, costly electricity, water, dilapidated infrastructure, transport and others. At this, the concerned ministers discussed the measures being taken by them for the resolution of the issues.

The CM said that the federal government was working hard to reduce power tariffs, and his government was also taking measures to make electricity affordable. As far as the shortage of gas is concerned, he would talk to the deferral government to provide gas being produced from Sindh so that domestic and industrial needs could be met.

Senior Minister Transport Sharjeel Memon said that due to ongoing development work of the BRT Red Line, and others flow of traffic has been affected. He added that the pace of work has been sped up so that traffic issues could be resolved.

Memon offered the KCCI members to come over and invest in electric buses and transport, which have excellent returns. He added that the government would give them incentives. At this, the CM asked his senior minister to visit the KCCI and personally offer them to invest in transport.

