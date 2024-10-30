Switzerland adopts further sanctions against Belarus

ZURICH: The Swiss government said on Wednesday it had approved more sanctions against Belarus, bringing it into line with measures the European Union adopted against Minsk in late June.

The measures aim to further align sanctions against Belarus with sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. One main aim is to prevent the circumvention of existing sanctions against Russia, the Swiss Federal Council said in a statement.

The measures will come into effect on Oct. 31.

The new sanctions include a ban on investment in companies operating in the Belarusian energy sector, and prohibit the purchase and import of gold, diamonds, coal and crude oil from Belarus or of Belarusian origin, the statement said.

They also ban the sale and export to Belarus of luxury goods, goods for oil refining and for the liquefaction of natural gas, aviation fuel and fuel additives, maritime goods as well as goods which strengthen Belarusian industrial capacity.