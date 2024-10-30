AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
World

Switzerland adopts further sanctions against Belarus

Reuters Published October 30, 2024

ZURICH: The Swiss government said on Wednesday it had approved more sanctions against Belarus, bringing it into line with measures the European Union adopted against Minsk in late June.

The measures aim to further align sanctions against Belarus with sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. One main aim is to prevent the circumvention of existing sanctions against Russia, the Swiss Federal Council said in a statement.

The measures will come into effect on Oct. 31.

The new sanctions include a ban on investment in companies operating in the Belarusian energy sector, and prohibit the purchase and import of gold, diamonds, coal and crude oil from Belarus or of Belarusian origin, the statement said.

They also ban the sale and export to Belarus of luxury goods, goods for oil refining and for the liquefaction of natural gas, aviation fuel and fuel additives, maritime goods as well as goods which strengthen Belarusian industrial capacity.

