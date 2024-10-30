AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi to host meeting of new group pushing for Palestinian state

AFP Published 30 Oct, 2024 05:04pm
People search the rubble for missing persons at the site of an Israeli strike a day earlier that hit the Al-Loh family home in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip on October 30, 2024. Photo: AFP
People search the rubble for missing persons at the site of an Israeli strike a day earlier that hit the Al-Loh family home in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip on October 30, 2024. Photo: AFP

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is on Wednesday expected to open the first meeting of a new “international alliance” to press for the establishment of a Palestinian state, state media said.

The “International Alliance to Implement the Two-State Solution” was unveiled last month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Saudi state media reported at the time, bringing together Arab and Islamic countries and European countries.

This week’s meeting in Riyadh is expected to last for two days and feature sessions on humanitarian access, the embattled UN agency for Palestinian refugees and incentives to promote a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, diplomats said.

The European Union will be represented by Sven Koopmans, the special representative for the Middle East peace process, diplomats said.

Israeli strikes kill 20 Palestinians in Gaza, medics say

The Gaza war has revived talk of a “two-state solution” of Israeli and Palestinian states living in peace side by side, though analysts say the goal seems more unattainable than ever.

The hard-right Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains implacably opposed to Palestinian statehood.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter and custodian of Islam’s two holiest sites, paused US-brokered talks on recognising Israel after the Gaza war broke out between Palestinian Hamas and Israel.

Israeli strike on Beit Lahiya kills at least 55 Palestinians, many trapped under rubble

In September, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said an “independent Palestinian state” was a condition for normalisation.

Ireland, Norway and Spain announced their recognition of a Palestinian state in May, prompting an angry response from Israel.

Slovenia soon joined them, bringing the number of countries that recognise a Palestinian state to 146 out of the 193 UN member states.

The Gaza war was triggered by Hamas’s unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7 last year which resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 43,061 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry which the United Nations considers reliable.

Benjamin Netanyahu UN General Assembly Gaza Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Israeli attack Israeli strikes Gaza ceasefire Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Gaza truce Israel Gaza Palestine refugees

Comments

200 characters

Saudi to host meeting of new group pushing for Palestinian state

Finance ministry projects Pakistan’s headline inflation at 6-7% in October

KSE-100 snaps 7-session rally as profit-taking erases intra-day gains

Pakistan, India should unite against smog: CM Maryam

PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s obstruction of UNRWA operation in Palestine

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan, Vietnam vow to strengthen ties

Gold hits fresh record high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar today

Oil rises as sources say OPEC+ may delay planned December oil output increase

Read more stories