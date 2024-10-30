AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.91%)
AIRLINK 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-2.7%)
BOP 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.62%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
DCL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.15%)
DFML 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.43%)
DGKC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.22%)
FCCL 32.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.29%)
FFBL 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.19%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.19%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.8%)
MLCF 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
NBP 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-7.12%)
OGDC 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.23%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
PPL 143.00 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.33%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
SEARL 66.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.22%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
TOMCL 37.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
TRG 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.7%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,621 Decreased By -75.5 (-0.78%)
BR30 28,663 Decreased By -220.5 (-0.76%)
KSE100 90,510 Decreased By -354.4 (-0.39%)
KSE30 28,421 Decreased By -134.6 (-0.47%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London’s FTSE 100 falls as GSK warns on vaccine sales; UK budget in focus

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2024 02:47pm

The UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 index fell on Wednesday, dragged by healthcare shares after GSK warned of lower annual vaccine sales, while investors awaited the current government’s first budget that is expected to see biggest tax hikes in 30 years.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.5%, as of 0850 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 was flat.

All eyes will be on Britain’s new Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, as she will announce what may be the biggest tax hikes in three decades in a bid to fix the country’s sagging public services, alongside billions of pounds of extra borrowing to overhaul the economy.

The UK’s benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to 4.264% ahead of the budget presentation scheduled for 1230 GMT.

GSK dropped 3.5%, after the drugmaker warned that its vaccine sales would fall this year, after weaker-than-expected sales for its respiratory syncytial virus and shingles vaccines in the third quarter.

The drugmaker pushed the pharma and biotech sector 1% lower. Beverages was the worst hit among sectors, down 1.5%, with Diageo falling 1.7%.

Shares of the UK-listed spirits maker were pressured by a 16.5% slump in Italy’s Campari, after the Italian spirits group missed analysts’ third-quarter earnings expectations.

Aerospace and defence stocks were down 0.9%, led by a 1.9% drop in BAE Systems, after a huge blaze broke out in the early hours at its shipyard that builds Britain’s nuclear submarines but there is no major risk from the incident.

London stocks climb, energy shares keep gains in check

Among other movers, Glencore rose 1.8% as it reported lower copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel and thermal coal production for the first nine months but reiterated it expected its trading profits to reach the high end of its long-term range at up to $3.5 billion.

FTSE 100 Glencore

Comments

200 characters

London’s FTSE 100 falls as GSK warns on vaccine sales; UK budget in focus

PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s obstruction of UNRWA operation in Palestine

Deals with IPPs: Govt faces backlash from foreign govts

PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar today

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Oil hovers at one-month low with supply drivers back in focus

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

Pakistan’s largest IPP HUBCO posts Rs20.3bn profit in 1QFY25 despite revenue dip

IPPs running on baggasse: CPPA-G set to propose cut in fuel charges

56 cities: Values of immovable properties revised upward by FBR

$1.3bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in Q1

Read more stories