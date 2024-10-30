South Korean shares end lower, Korea Zinc hits daily lower limit

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares fell nearly 1% on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in index heavyweight Samsung Electronics and a plunge in Korea Zinc to the daily lower limit.

The benchmark KOSPI closed down 24.01 points, or 0.92%, at 2,593.79, snapping a three-session run of gains.

“Foreign selling of Samsung Electronics and a sharp drop in Korea Zinc led the losses on the benchmark index,” said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.84%, after rising for two straight sessions. Last week, it hit its lowest level in nearly 22 months.

Korea Zinc fell 29.9% to its daily lower limit, after the world’s top zinc refiner said it planned to issue new stock worth about $1.8 billion just two days after it bought back shares at a higher price.

Having risen sharply since mid-September on a battle between founding families for a controlling stake, Korea Zinc was the ninth largest company on the KOSPI index by market cap, as of Tuesday.

Analysts criticised the move to be against shareholder interest, coming at a time when the government is pushing for corporate reforms to boost shareholder value.