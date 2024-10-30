AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.91%)
AIRLINK 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
DCL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
DFML 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.66%)
DGKC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.22%)
FCCL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.05%)
FFBL 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.42%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.94%)
HUMNL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.5%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-6.67%)
MLCF 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.47%)
NBP 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-7.12%)
OGDC 175.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.26%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
PPL 143.25 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.5%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
PTC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
SEARL 65.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-4.36%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
TOMCL 37.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
TPLP 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
TREET 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
TRG 48.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.7%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,616 Decreased By -80 (-0.82%)
BR30 28,663 Decreased By -220.5 (-0.76%)
KSE100 90,515 Decreased By -349.1 (-0.38%)
KSE30 28,416 Decreased By -139.5 (-0.49%)
Kenyan shilling strengthens slightly, could weaken ahead of US election

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2024 01:04pm

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling strengthened slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, bolstered by foreign currency inflows from remittances and the tea and tourism sectors, one trader said.

The shilling traded at 128.50/129.50 the dollar at 0720 GMT, LSEG data showed, compared to Tuesday’s closing rate of 129.05/130.05.

Kenyan shilling stable, supported by aid agency FX sales

The shilling could weaken in the next week, however, as the dollar strengthens globally ahead of the US election, the trader said.

