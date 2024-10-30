North Korea may launch ICBM in November, launcher ready, South Korea says

SEOUL: North Korea has moved a launcher in place after completing preparations to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile and may go ahead with the launch in November, South Korean members of parliament said on Wednesday citing the country’s military intelligence.

South Korean MP Lee Seong-kweun said a mobile launcher has been deployed at a location for a possible test of the ICBM and its atmospheric re-entry of a missile warhead, potentially around the time of the US presidential election Nov. 5.

Lee was briefing reporters after a closed-door parliamentary hearing with Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) officials.

Another MP Park Sun-won said the DIA did not believe a missile was yet loaded on the launcher.

South Korean officials have said the North may attempt to launch a long-range missile or conduct its seventh nuclear test around the November US election to highlight its strategic weapons development.