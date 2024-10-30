AGL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.75%)
World

North Korea may launch ICBM in November, launcher ready, South Korea says

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2024 10:46am
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and his daughter watch the test launch of a Hwasongpho-18 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea in this undated picture released on Dec. 19, 2023. Photo: AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and his daughter watch the test launch of a Hwasongpho-18 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea in this undated picture released on Dec. 19, 2023. Photo: AFP

SEOUL: North Korea has moved a launcher in place after completing preparations to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile and may go ahead with the launch in November, South Korean members of parliament said on Wednesday citing the country’s military intelligence.

South Korean MP Lee Seong-kweun said a mobile launcher has been deployed at a location for a possible test of the ICBM and its atmospheric re-entry of a missile warhead, potentially around the time of the US presidential election Nov. 5.

N Korea, Russia send political shockwaves with Ukraine war moves

Lee was briefing reporters after a closed-door parliamentary hearing with Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) officials.

Another MP Park Sun-won said the DIA did not believe a missile was yet loaded on the launcher.

South Korean officials have said the North may attempt to launch a long-range missile or conduct its seventh nuclear test around the November US election to highlight its strategic weapons development.

