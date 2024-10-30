AGL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.75%)
Diana Shnaider wins opener in Hong Kong

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2024 10:12am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Top-seeded Diana Shnaider recorded a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Kyoka Okamura on Tuesday in the first round of the Hong Kong Open. Shnaider, of Russia, fired three aces and won 26 of 32 points on her first serve to dispatch the Japanese native in 77 minutes.

No. 3 seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada took advantage of seven double faults to coast to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Great Britain’s Heather Watson.

No. 8 Cristina Bucsa of Spain seized a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over local favorite Hong Yi Cody Wong, while No. 7 Varvara Gracheva of France overcame a first-set stumble in a 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Tatiana Prozorova of Russia.

Jiangxi Open Second-seeded Rebecca Sramkova breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over local favorite Shuai Zhang in an opening-round match in Jiujiang, China. Sramkova, of Slovakia, fired nine aces and took advantage of six double faults to dismiss Zhang in 48 minutes.

Unseeded German Laura Siegemund upended third-seeded Moyuka Uchijima 7-5, 6-3 and Thailand’s Mananchaya knocked out No. 7 seed Lucia Bronzetti of Italy 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Merida Open Akron Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey rallied for a 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 upset of Argentina’s Maria Lourdes Carle, the No. 6 seed, in a first-round match at Merida, Mexico. Sonmez saved 10 of 14 break points en route to the victory.

WTA roundup: Russian teen wins opener at Guangzhou

Other winners Tuesday included Italian Lucrezia Stefanini, who ousted No. 4 seed Jule Niemeier of Germany 6-3, 6-2, and the United States’ Varvara Lepchenko, who bested Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-2.

Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann advanced to the quarterfinals via a walkover, and matches scheduled for later Tuesday were delayed because of rain.

Diana Shnaider

