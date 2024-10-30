$1.3bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in Q1

ISLAMABAD: The country borrowed $1.308 billion from multiple financing sources during the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2024-25 compared to $3.527 billion borrowed during the same period of 2023-24, revealed the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) data.

The $1.308 billion does not include the first tranche of $1.03 billion, received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). If the IMF inflows are added, total inflows would reach $2.338 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The data revealed that government has budgeted time deposits of $9 billion including $5 billion KSA time deposit and $4 billion SAFE China deposit for the current fiscal year; however, no money was received in the first quarter (July-September) under this head. There is also no mention of assistance from the UAE.

The government had budgeted $19.393 billion from multiple financing sources for the fiscal year 2024-25 including $19.216 billion loans and $176.29 million grants. However, this does not include any amount from the IMF. The data further showed that the government had budgeted $3.779 billion from the foreign commercial banks for the fiscal year 2024-25. The country received $200 million under this head in September, but there is no mention from which foreign commercial bank the country received the loans. The government has also budgeted estimates of $1billion from the issuance of bonds; however, as the country did not issue the bonds, hence no amount was received during the first three months of 2024-25.

The country received $593.90 million in September 2024 from different sources. It received $374.79 million under the head of the “Naya Pakistan Certificate” during the first quarter of current fiscal year 2024-25 including $115.75 million in September. The country received $482.96 million from multilaterals and $250.29 million from bilateral during July-September 2024. The non-project aid was $662.67 million including $225.72 million for budgetary support and project aid was $645.37 million during the first three months of current fiscal year. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed $114.30 million during the period under review compared to the budgeted $1.651 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The IDA disbursed $190.91 million in July-September against the budgeted $1.525 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25 and IBRD $86.16 million against the budgeted $550.22 million. The IsDB (Short-term) disbursed $62.17 million during the first quarter against $500 million for the fiscal year 2024-25 and AIIB disbursed $12.69 million, while IFAD disbursed $15 million against the budgeted $40.45 million for the fiscal year 2024-25.

China disbursed $96.76 million in July; however, no money was received in August and September from China. The government has budgeted $134.18 million from China for the fiscal year 2024-25.

