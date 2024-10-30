Engro Corp reports solid 9-month results

KARACHI: Engro Corporation’s revenue from continued operations grew by 12 percent to Rs. 279 billion, compared to Rs. 250 billion in the same period of 2023.

Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) attributable to shareholders from continued operations stood at Rs. 10.6 billion (EPS: Rs. 19.68), up from Rs. 9.9 billion (EPS: Rs. 18.13) last year. Higher profitability is primarily driven by responsive pricing strategies and cost optimization.

The Company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs. 5 per share in third quarter. This payout is in addition to the Rs. 19 per share dividend already announced in the first half, bringing the cumulative nine-month dividend to Rs. 24 per share.

