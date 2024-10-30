IDEAS expo to promote strategic ties with global fraternity: Sindh CM

KARACHI: The 12th edition of IDEAS scheduled for 19–22 November 2024 at Karachi Expo Centre (KEC) will significantly contribute towards fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with international fraternity and would serve to achieve the shared objectives of global peace, stability and balance.

This was stated Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh while chairing the 3rd Steering Committee Meeting held at Chief Minister Sindh Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Sindh reassured continuous patronage and full support of the government of Sindh for successful accomplishment of IDEAS - 2024.

The meeting was attended by senior representatives from Federal Ministries, various departments of Government of Sindh, Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and Event Manager Badar Expo Solutions.

To provide impetus to ongoing national level preparations for this strategically important event, the second session was chaired by Director General DEPO, Maj General Asad Nawaz Khan, HI(M).

He was appraised about the finalization of administrative, security and support plans by various Government Departments, Armed Forces of Pakistan and LEAs.

Later, DG DEPO highlighted that event as per its traditions will host number of splendid activities encompassing world’s cutting edge defense technology demonstrations, International Seminars, Cultural Show and business expansions through well planned B2B and B2G engagements. He said that Karachi Show will be arranged exclusively for the people of Karachi at Sea View (Nishan-e-Pakistan) on November 21, 2024.

