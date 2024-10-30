AGL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.67%)
Oct 30, 2024

Experts come up with new strategies aimed at discouraging smoking

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2024 07:44am

ISLAMABAD: Experts Tuesday proposed innovative solutions to reduce the health consequences of smoking through effective Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) strategies.

The Initiative on Risk-reduction & Dependable Alternatives (IRADA) Tuesday hosted its third-round table discussion, bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, including public health officials, experts, NGOs, medical associations and local community members.

The primary focus of the discussion was to explore innovative solutions to reduce the health consequences of smoking.

Participants at the round table discussion emphasised the urgent need for Pakistan to adopt effective Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) strategies.

THR offers a science-based approach to reducing the risks associated with smoking by providing less harmful alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

Researcher and policy advisor, Dr Muhammad Rizwan Junaid, highlighted the significant potential of less risky nicotine products, such as nicotine pouches, in reducing smoking-related harm. These products offer a significantly lower risk profile compared to traditional cigarettes, making them a valuable tool in helping smokers’ transition away from combustible tobacco.

Dr Junaid emphasised, “Modern oral nicotine products provide a less risky alternative for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit completely. By reducing their exposure to harmful chemicals released during combustion, these products can significantly improve the health and well-being of millions of people.”

Drawing inspiration from global best practices, the round table participants discussed the experiences of countries like Sweden and New Zealand, where THR strategies have led to significant reductions in smoking rates. A recently published report by a leading endocrinologist of Pakistan, talks about the potential of saving 1.2 Million lives by 2060 through an integrated approach combining traditional tobacco control with THR strategies.

By embracing Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR), Pakistan can capitalise on established and proven global policies and efforts to create a smoke-free future and protect the health and well-being of its citizens. THR offers a science-based approach to reducing the harms associated with smoking by providing less harmful alternatives to traditional cigarettes. By adopting THR strategies, Pakistan can significantly reduce smoking-related deaths, improve public health, and alleviate the burden on the healthcare system.

Participants at the event urged the Government to enhance its support for THR by implementing evidence-based policies and regulations. This includes creating a regulatory framework that encourages the development and marketing of less harmful nicotine products, while discouraging the promotion of traditional cigarettes.

Additionally, the government should invest in public health campaigns that educate the public about the risks of smoking and the benefits of THR. By taking these steps, Pakistan can position itself as a leader in tobacco control by adopting tobacco harm reduction strategies.

