Business & Finance Print 2024-10-30

Food & allied sectors: Govt to facilitate foreign, local investors: Sindh minister

Published October 30, 2024

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo has said the provincial government is working to facilitate foreign and local investors to invest in the food and allied sectors and to generate economic activities and employment for the youth.

Inaugurating the 17th Plastic Packaging, Corrugated & Food Asia International Exhibition at Expo Center on Tuesday, Dharejo said the food and allied sector is making a significant contribution to the economy with an immense potential to attract foreign direct investment in different countries.

The food and packaging businesses have been growing at a local level, mainly the made-in-Pakistan brands, which have become popular amazingly with significant growth and expansion in the last few years, he said and added that the participation of local and foreign companies in a three-day trade fair depicted a healthy growth trend within the sectors.

With over 225 exhibitors from more than 7 countries and thousands of industry professionals attending, participants can explore new partnerships, network with key players, and gain insights into emerging trends. The Plastic Packaging segment is highlighting sustainable solutions and advanced materials, while the Corrugated sector focuses on innovative packaging for e-commerce and supply chains. Food Asia featured advanced processing technologies to ensure product safety and longer shelf life.

The event attracted industry leaders, manufacturers, suppliers, and trade professionals from around the globe, making it a key destination for those looking to stay ahead in these dynamic sectors.

As Pakistan advances in economic growth and diversification, value-added industries like packaging and food processing play a crucial role in boosting export competitiveness. The exhibition aligns with this goal by offering a platform for cutting-edge technologies and tailored solutions that can enhance the value addition in these sectors.

Uzair Nizam, Group Director of Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, said: “The introduction of hi-tech food and packaging innovation will upgrade the production level of local companies through value-addition in the system, helping the local producers kick-start exports of their products and brands to different countries.”

The event also organized conferences on various topics including smart packaging, future of foods and agriculture industry, and food technology innovation and sustainability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Agriculture investors Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Food sector Sindh Minister for Industries

