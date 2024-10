PESHAWAR: Militants shot dead two policemen guarding a polio vaccination team on Tuesday, officials said, as the country confronts a recent resurgence of the disease.

On Monday, health workers launched a week-long vaccine drive aiming to immunise more than 45 million children over the age of five.

“Two militants attacked policemen guarding a polio vaccination team,” said Malik Sikandar, a senior officer in the northwestern town of Orakzai.