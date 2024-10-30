Karachi mayor for expediting work on road projects

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has directed the Engineering Department to complete ongoing road construction, repair, and carpeting projects within a week.

He emphasised that there should be no negligence in improving the megacity’s basic infrastructure and urged that machinery and manpower be increased to expedite developmental work. He specifically mentioned accelerating construction work on I I Chundrigar Road, Liaquat Road, Mai Kolachi Road, M T Khan Road, Old Queens Road, Mumtaz Hasan Road, and Jinnah Bridge.

Additionally, he instructed that streetlights be converted to LED and permanent lighting arrangements be made for all historical buildings. The project director, engineers, and other officials should focus on resolving citizens’ issues and prioritise their efforts accordingly. He noted that restoring public trust in the organisation requires providing prompt relief to citizens.

This he stated during a high-level meeting chaired by him with officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s Engineering Department. Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Director General Engineering Azhar Ali Shah, chief engineers, XENs, project directors, and other officials were present.

Mayor Karachi reviewed the ongoing work related to road and bridge construction and the maintenance of streetlights. He highlighted that the deterioration of roads is causing difficulties to citizens in commuting, and therefore, resurfacing and repair work should be completed as quickly as possible. He instructed that obstacles along the road from KPT to Three Swords Clifton be cleared to ensure smooth traffic flow. After completing the resurfacing work on Jinnah Bridge, lane marking should be done within a week, and streetlights on Qayyumabad Bridge should be restored as soon as possible.

He directed that the carpeting work on M A Jinnah Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Kashmir Road, Korangi 8000 Road, Shafiq More, and other locations be expedited. Additional poles on I I Chundrigar Road should be removed and ongoing developmental schemes in district West (three schemes) and district Central (six schemes) should be completed immediately. The developmental work on G Alana Road should be finished by next week and it should be opened for citizens.

Mayor Karachi stressed the importance of using available funds for road construction and repairs in a completely transparent manner, ensuring quality in all construction and repair work. He asked that roads built with significant expenditures should be durable, and the repair and restoration of streetlights should also focus on quality. He urged that all work be closely monitored to ensure prompt completion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024