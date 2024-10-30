AGL 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
AIRLINK 125.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.52%)
DFML 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
DGKC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.36%)
FCCL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
FFBL 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.22%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.16%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
KOSM 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.46%)
NBP 67.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.59%)
OGDC 178.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.34%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.37%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 144.20 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.18%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.2%)
SEARL 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.72%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 37.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.6%)
TPLP 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TREET 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
TRG 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.63%)
UNITY 27.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 9,741 Increased By 45.2 (0.47%)
BR30 29,105 Increased By 221.7 (0.77%)
KSE100 91,135 Increased By 271.2 (0.3%)
KSE30 28,606 Increased By 50.1 (0.18%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-30

Minister visits BME in Khuzdar

Press Release Published 30 Oct, 2024 07:58am

KARACHI: The Minister for Mines and Minerals, Government of Balochistan, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, accompanied by Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Dashti, and other officials, visited Bolan Mining Enterprises (BME) in Khuzdar.

The delegation was warmly received by Zeeshan Asghar, Head of Bolan Mining Enterprises (BME)/BLZ, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL). Zeeshan briefed the delegation on BME’s operations, notable achievements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Khuzdar Bolan Mining Enterprises Mir Shoaib Nosherwani

Comments

200 characters

Minister visits BME in Khuzdar

Record-breaking rally: PSX surges amid strong corporate results, rate cut anticipation

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Development projects: MoPD&SI authorises 14pc of budgeted allocation for Q1

$1.3bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in Q1

IPPs running on baggasse: CPPA-G set to propose cut in fuel charges

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

Punjab project: JICA and NTDC to prepare action plan

56 cities: Values of immovable properties revised upward by FBR

Transfers, postings of senior PCS officers

Contemporary challenges: PM underscores need for global partnerships

Read more stories