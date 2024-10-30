Minister visits BME in Khuzdar

KARACHI: The Minister for Mines and Minerals, Government of Balochistan, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, accompanied by Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Dashti, and other officials, visited Bolan Mining Enterprises (BME) in Khuzdar.

The delegation was warmly received by Zeeshan Asghar, Head of Bolan Mining Enterprises (BME)/BLZ, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL). Zeeshan briefed the delegation on BME’s operations, notable achievements.

