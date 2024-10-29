AGL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
Suspect in July killing of three UK girls faces ‘terrorism’ charges: police

AFP Published 29 Oct, 2024 10:48pm

LONDON: The suspect in the UK July knife attack that killed three young girls and sparked anti-immigration riots was charged with producing a deadly poison and “terrorism” offences, British police said on Tuesday.

The new charges against Axel Rudakubana, 18, came after a search of his home where an Al Qaeda training manual was found, police said.

He has already been charged with murder and attempted murder over the stabbing spree, which sparked nationwide anti-immigration riots.

Father accused of girl’s murder confessed to UK police, jurors told

The new charges are “production of a biological toxin, namely ricin”, and “possessing information…likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism”, police said in a statement.

Rudakubana is due to appear in court via video link on Wednesday.

The three girls, aged six, seven and nine, were killed in July at a Taylor Swift-themed summer dance class in Southport.

The stabbings sparked unrest and riots in more than a dozen English towns and cities in the week, with authorities blaming misinformation over the identity of the alleged attacker.

In their statement on Tuesday, police stressed that the stabbing has not been declared a terror act and cautioned against speculation.

“At this time, Counter Terrorism Policing has not declared the attack on Monday 29 July a terrorist incident” the statement said.

“I recognise that the new charges, may lead to speculation”, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy was quoted as saying in the statement.

“We would strongly advise caution against anyone speculating as to motivation in this case.

“My plea is to be patient, don’t engage in rumour and speculation and don’t believe everything you read on social media.”

