AGL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
AIRLINK 125.39 Decreased By ▼ -7.62 (-5.73%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
DFML 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.42%)
DGKC 87.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.56%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FFBL 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.25%)
FFL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 105.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.98%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.86%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.67%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.66%)
OGDC 175.90 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.03%)
PAEL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 139.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.61%)
PRL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.65%)
SEARL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.35%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (6.15%)
TPLP 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TREET 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
TRG 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.74%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.91%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 9,696 Increased By 60.3 (0.63%)
BR30 28,884 Increased By 263.7 (0.92%)
KSE100 90,864 Increased By 668.6 (0.74%)
KSE30 28,555 Increased By 128.3 (0.45%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At UN, Pakistan says it neither wants, nor is engaged in arms race in South Asia

APP Published October 29, 2024 Updated October 29, 2024 07:28pm

Pakistan has voiced concern over the continued supply of advanced weapons and sensitive technologies to one state in South Asia –an obvious reference to India — saying it was fueling instability in the tension-ridden region.

“At a time when the world is besieged by conflicts, when cooperation is most needed to bolster peace-building efforts, some states continue to prioritize financing wars over pursuing peaceful solutions,” Pakistani delegate Gul Qaiser told the General Assembly’s Disarmament and International Security Committee on Monday.

He said that efforts such as the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) have achieved limited success in regulating conventional weapons.

“Despite its emphasis on assessing arms transfers based on humanitarian, legal, and security considerations, the reality is stark: advanced weaponry continues to flood volatile regions, often exacerbating disputes and even contributing to atrocities, including genocides,” Qaiser, a Counsellor in Pakistan’s Mission to the UN, said in a debate on Conventional Weapons.

“In South Asia, one State is being supplied with advanced weapons and sensitive technologies leading to destabilizing accumulations although it adopts hostile policies towards its neighbours and remains in defiance of multiple UNSC (UN Security Council) resolutions,” the Pakistani delegate added.

Asia warned against destabilizing arms race

“Pakistan, for its part, is committed to the establishment of a strategic restraint regime in South Asia, which includes an element of conventional force balance, “Qaiser said, adding, “Pakistan neither wants nor is engaged in an arms race in the region.”

He also called for addressing the causes that propel the trade in arms, instead of an exclusive focus on managing its effects.

The success of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), the Pakistani delegate said, lies in the delicate balance it seeks to maintain between humanitarian considerations and the legitimate security interests of States.

Pakistan urges world community not to push South Asia into arms race

Pakistan, he said, shares the concerns about the possibility of acquisition and use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by non-state actors and terrorists.

Qaiser said work on Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (LAWS), also known as ‘killer robots’, should continue with an aim to develop international rules through a new Protocol that spells out prohibitions and regulations governing autonomous weapon systems to ensure compliance with the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and consistency with the objectives and purposes of the CCW.

He also called for addressing broader concerns regarding Artificial Intelligence in military capabilities and the use of autonomous weapon systems, saying these issues go beyond IHL and require urgent international attention.

UNITED NATIONS arms race in Asia Arms Trade Treaty

Comments

200 characters

At UN, Pakistan says it neither wants, nor is engaged in arms race in South Asia

Five killed in attack on dam construction site in Balochistan’s Panjgur

Stock rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 settles at new all-time high of 90,864

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Nowshera reports Pakistan’s 42nd polio case for 2024

Pakistan, Russia to bolster security, defence cooperation: ISPR

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

Pakistan’s textile exporter slashes production amid cotton shortage, rising costs

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Read more stories