AGL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
AIRLINK 125.39 Decreased By ▼ -7.62 (-5.73%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
DFML 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.42%)
DGKC 87.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.56%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FFBL 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.25%)
FFL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 105.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.98%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.86%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.67%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.66%)
OGDC 175.90 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.03%)
PAEL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 139.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.61%)
PRL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.65%)
SEARL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.35%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (6.15%)
TPLP 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TREET 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
TRG 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.74%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.91%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 9,696 Increased By 60.3 (0.63%)
BR30 28,884 Increased By 263.7 (0.92%)
KSE100 90,864 Increased By 668.6 (0.74%)
KSE30 28,555 Increased By 128.3 (0.45%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India temple firework explosion injures over 150

AFP Published 29 Oct, 2024 06:01pm
Policemen inspect Anjootambalam Veererkavu temple in Kasaragod district of Kerala on October 29, 2024, after the firecrackers explosion. Photo: AFP
Policemen inspect Anjootambalam Veererkavu temple in Kasaragod district of Kerala on October 29, 2024, after the firecrackers explosion. Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: Indian police detained two people Tuesday after a temple fireworks show erupted into a ferocious explosion, leaving almost a hundred people in hospital, eight in a critical condition.

Hundreds were crowded around a Hindu temple at Nileshwaram in the southern state of Kerala on Monday evening to watch the fireworks, videos posted by Indian newspapers showed.

Then, from inside a building, a surge of crackles can be heard, before a powerful ball of flame surges high into the sky.

“Around eight people are critical, and around 154 have been reported injured, out of which 97 people are admitted in hospital,” local police chief Shilpa Dyavaiah told AFP.

Eight dead, 80 injured in India firework factory explosion

“They burst firecrackers very close to the place where they have stored the firecrackers,” Dyavaiah said, adding that sparks from the burst crackers reached the cache.

Indian media reports, citing officials, said the blaze caused burns to the faces and hands of those in tightly packed crowd.

Local government official K. Inbasekhar said no permission had been given for the fireworks show.

The temple president and secretary had been taken into custody, The Hindu newspaper reported.

Religious gatherings in India have a grim track record of deadly incidents caused by safety lapses and poor crowd management.

In 2016, at least 112 people were killed after a huge explosion caused by a banned fireworks display at a temple marking the Hindu new year.

India is readying for its major fireworks season, a traditional celebration for the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, later this week.

The fireworks also spew hazardous acrid smoke, and the capital New Delhi has banned firecrackers to curb hazardous air pollution.

Police are often reluctant to act against violators, given the strong religious sentiments attached to the crackers by Hindu devotees.

Hindu temple Kerala Hindu firework explosion temple

Comments

200 characters

India temple firework explosion injures over 150

Five killed in attack on dam construction site in Balochistan’s Panjgur

Stock rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 settles at new all-time high of 90,864

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Israeli strike kills dozens in north Gaza town, Gaza health ministry says

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Pakistan’s textile exporter slashes production amid cotton shortage, rising costs

Oil prices climb as US reserve bid lends support

Two policemen killed in attack on polio vaccination teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Read more stories