AGL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
AIRLINK 125.49 Decreased By ▼ -7.52 (-5.65%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
DFML 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.63%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FFBL 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.86%)
FFL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
HUBC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.45%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-5.64%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.19%)
NBP 69.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.92%)
OGDC 175.51 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.8%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 139.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PRL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
PTC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.85%)
SEARL 69.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (6.29%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TREET 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
TRG 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
UNITY 27.64 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.5%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 9,669 Increased By 33.1 (0.34%)
BR30 28,872 Increased By 252.4 (0.88%)
KSE100 90,893 Increased By 697 (0.77%)
KSE30 28,559 Increased By 132 (0.46%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Adidas reports strongest China sales since early 2022

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 02:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Adidas saw strong underlying growth in Greater China in the third quarter, while sales in North America excluding the Yeezy collection were up on the year on increasing brand momentum, after turning positive in the second quarter.

Currency-neutral quarterly sales rose 9% to 946 million euros ($1.02 billion) in Greater China, up from 870 million euros a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday - its strongest quarterly sales in China since the start of 2022.

Adidas’ performance in China contrasts with other companies that are struggling with weak consumer demand and a likely longer wait for government stimulus measures to boost confidence.

In North America, its second-biggest market behind Europe, the Middle East and Africa, currency-neutral sales were down 7% at 1.36 billion euros in the July-to-September period, but increased from

the previous year when excluding its Yeezy line, the company said. The results are the latest evidence of a revival in the company’s fortunes almost two years after CEO Bjorn Gulden joined the German brand.

“The strong underlying growth in Greater China and the earlier-than-expected turn to positive numbers for the adidas brand in North America during the last two quarters strengthens our confidence for the mid-term future,” Gulden said in a statement.

A trend for Adidas’ “terrace” shoes, retro models inspired by soccer fans’ footwear in the 1970s and 80s, have driven sales at the German sportswear company, helping it gain market share over rivals such as Nike and recover from a bruising break-up with rapper Kanye West, who goes by Ye.

Adidas says Q2 sales excluding Yeezy rose in North America

Gulden has sought to clear Yeezy stock left unsold after it parted ways with the rapper, its former design partner.

Shares in the company were seen up 1% in Lang & Schwarz premarket trade, seen topping the German blue-chip index.

The German sportswear maker released preliminary third-quarter figures and hiked its annual guidance again earlier in October.

Adidas

Comments

200 characters

Adidas reports strongest China sales since early 2022

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Israeli strike on Beit Lahiya kills at least 55 Palestinians, many trapped under rubble

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Oil prices little changed though US reserve bid lends support

Policeman killed in attack on polio vaccination teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

PPL’s quarterly profit drops 24% amid lower sales, rising costs

SIFC for sharing 10 investible plans with KSA

Read more stories