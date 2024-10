India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki reported a drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, weighed down by a double whammy of lower sales and rising discounts.

The ‘Brezza’ SUV manufacturer’s standalone profit fell 17% to 30.69 billion rupees ($365.04 million), compared to a 37.17 billion rupees a year before.