Russia’s gas output up 8.9% to 516.6 bcm in Jan-Sept, Kommersant says

MOSCOW: Russia’s natural gas production in January-September rose 8.9% from a year earlier to 516.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) due to a ramp up in output by the Kremlin-controlled Gazprom, Kommersant daily said on Tuesday, citing industry sources.

It said that output of certain companies, mainly Gazprom, for the period rose 13.9% from the year-earlier period to 329.5 bcm, the newspaper said, which could be attributed to higher domestic demand.

Russia’s total natural gas output for September increased 6% to 52.86 bcm, including the gas, which had been flared, according to Kommersant.