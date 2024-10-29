AGL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.1%)
AIRLINK 127.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-4.37%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
DCL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.31%)
DFML 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
DGKC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.27%)
FFBL 65.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.7%)
FFL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
HUBC 104.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.65%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.59%)
KOSM 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
NBP 67.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
OGDC 174.75 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.37%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
PPL 138.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
PRL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
PTC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 72.39 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TOMCL 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
TPLP 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TREET 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.34%)
TRG 50.61 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.71%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.51%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
BR100 9,709 Increased By 73.4 (0.76%)
BR30 28,871 Increased By 251.4 (0.88%)
KSE100 91,143 Increased By 947.2 (1.05%)
KSE30 28,662 Increased By 235.2 (0.83%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Founder of TikTok owner ByteDance jumps to top of China’s rich list

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 11:30am

SHANGHAI: ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming is China’s richest person, with personal wealth of $49.3 billion, an annual rich list showed on Tuesday, although counterparts in real estate and renewables have fared less well.

Zhang, 41, who stepped down as chief executive of ByteDance in 2021, becomes the 18th individual to be crowned China’s richest person in the 26 years since the Hurun China Rich List was first published.

He overtook bottled water magnate Zhong Shanshan, who slipped to second place as his fortune dropped 24% to $47.9 billion.

Despite a legal battle over its US assets, ByteDance’s global revenue grew 30% last year to $110 billion, Hurun said, helping to propel Zhang’s personal fortune.

Third on the list was Tencent’s low-profile founder, Pony Ma, while Colin Huang, founder of PDD Holdings, slipped to fourth place from third last year, even as his firm’s discount-focused e-commerce platforms, Pinduoduo and Temu, continue to show healthy revenue growth.

The number of billionaires on the list dropped by 142 to 753, shrinking more than a third from its 2021 peak.

“China’s economy and stock markets had a difficult year,” said Hurun Report Chairman Rupert Hoogewerf.

The most dramatic falls in fortunes have come from China’s real estate sector, he added, while consumer electronics is clearly rising fast, with Xiaomi founder Lei Jun adding $5 billion to his wealth this year.

ByteDance’s TikTok cuts hundreds of jobs in shift towards AI content moderation

“Solar panel, lithium battery and EV makers have had a challenging year, as competition intensified, leading to a glut, and the threat of tariffs added to uncertainties,” said Hoogewerf, who is also the list’s chief researcher.

“Solar panel makers saw their wealth down as much as 80% from the 2021 peak, while battery and EV makers were down by half and a quarter respectively.”

TikTok ByteDance Xiaomi TikTok community guidelines

Comments

200 characters

Founder of TikTok owner ByteDance jumps to top of China’s rich list

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Buying spree at PSX pushes KSE-100 above 91,000 level

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

DP World exploring investment opportunities

Challenges to export sector: Minister concerned about slow progress of some depts

NA informed: 93 IPPs with 22,671MW capacity operating

Nepra says ‘no’ to economic load management

Read more stories