AGL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.43%)
AIRLINK 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
DFML 43.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
DGKC 88.57 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (2.27%)
FCCL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
FFBL 66.26 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.49%)
FFL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 104.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.01%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.36%)
KOSM 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
MLCF 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.53%)
NBP 67.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.41%)
OGDC 174.55 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.25%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PPL 139.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.5%)
PRL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
PTC 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 72.20 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.18%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.44%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TREET 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.69%)
TRG 49.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.99%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.7%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.23%)
BR100 9,723 Increased By 86.8 (0.9%)
BR30 28,924 Increased By 304.1 (1.06%)
KSE100 91,183 Increased By 987.8 (1.1%)
KSE30 28,680 Increased By 252.6 (0.89%)
Oct 29, 2024
Gold prices hover near record peak on US election jitters

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 10:18am

Gold prices lingered near record highs on Tuesday, supported by uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US presidential election, while investors awaited key economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,755.42 per ounce, as of 0226 GMT.

Prices hit a record high of $2,758.37 last Wednesday.

US gold futures gained 0.4% to $2,768.10.

“The lead-up to the upcoming US elections may continue to offer traction for its status as a hedge against market turbulence, further supported by a temporary breather in the US dollar and Treasury yields overnight,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

“While stronger economic data may support more patience in Fed’s easing process, we may expect gold prices to stay supported, with rate expectations well-anchored around a smaller 25 basis point in November.”

With just eight days until the Fed’s rate decision, a series of critical events is set to influence the US central bank’s choice. Data this week features US job openings due at 1400 GMT, ADP employment on Wednesday, US Personal Consumption Expenditures on Thursday, and payrolls report on Friday.

Then comes Nov. 5, the day Americans go to the polls to elect a new president.

Markets are pricing in about 98% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool. Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold, which is also seen as a safe asset during times of economic and political turmoil.

Gold price per tola decreases Rs900 in Pakistan

Elsewhere, at least 60 people were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli strikes on Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley, two security sources and the mayor of Baalbek told Reuters.

Spot silver was up 1.2% at $34.0875 per ounce, palladium rose 1.4% to $1,047.05, platinum added 0.8% to $1,228.00.

