AGL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
AIRLINK 127.03 Decreased By ▼ -5.98 (-4.5%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
CNERGY 3.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.31%)
DFML 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
DGKC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.99%)
FFBL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.63%)
FFL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 104.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.64%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
NBP 67.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
OGDC 175.30 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PPL 139.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.52%)
PRL 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.9%)
PTC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
SEARL 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.25%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.44%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TREET 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.41%)
TRG 49.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.36%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.7%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
BR100 9,721 Increased By 84.9 (0.88%)
BR30 28,910 Increased By 289.8 (1.01%)
KSE100 91,122 Increased By 926.9 (1.03%)
KSE30 28,656 Increased By 229 (0.81%)
Oct 29, 2024
World

Malaysia’s former PM Mahathir discharged from hospital

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 10:13am

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from hospital on Monday, his aide said, after the 99-year-old had been admitted earlier this month because of coughing due to a lower respiratory infection.

Mahathir, who served as prime minister for more than two decades, has a history of heart problems and has been in and out of hospital several times in recent years.

Because of his admission to the National Heart Institute on Oct. 15, Mahathir had been unable to attend a court hearing on a defamation case he had filed against the country’s deputy prime minister.

Mahathir will attend the court proceedings on Tuesday, his aide said.

