Membership of BRICS: President seeks Russia’s support

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties in the areas of trade, commerce, investment, agriculture and energy for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

This was discussed at a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and the visiting Parliamentary delegation, led by the Speaker of the Russian Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

Welcoming the Russian delegation, the president highlighted the historical relationship between Pakistan and Russia which is marked by mutual respect and a shared commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields.

While talking to the delegation, the president underscored the need to strengthen cultural linkages through people-to-people contacts and scholarship programmes. He also pointed out that both countries had enormous potential for increasing economic cooperation and called for Russian investment in Pakistan.

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

He fondly recalled his recent pleasant interaction with President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Ashgabat. He also sought Russia’s support for Pakistan’s bid to become a member of BRICS that would greatly help Pakistan to enhance its role in regional and global cooperation through the alliance. Both sides underscored the importance of diversifying trade and economic cooperation, besides enhancing regional connectivity and commercial relations through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the North-South Transport Corridor.

The Russian speaker emphasised that her country accorded priority to its relationship with Pakistan and expressed confidence that her visit would further enhance bilateral cooperation.

She hoped that the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Parliaments of the two countries would further deepen bilateral relations. She expressed satisfaction over the growth in bilateral trade. She also conveyed the special greetings from President Putin. Additionally, she congratulated Pakistan on the successful hosting of the SCO Heads of Government as well as Pakistan’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

The president expressed gratitude to Russia for its support of Pakistan’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman Senate, Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator AimalWali Khan, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Senator Saleem H Mandviwala, Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, and senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024