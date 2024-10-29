Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-10-29

Harris challenges Trump to cognitive test

AFP Published 29 Oct, 2024 03:27am

WASHINGTON: Kamala Harris said Monday she would take a cognitive test in response to jabs from Donald Trump, and challenged the ex-president to take one too as mental fitness becomes a battle line in the White House race.

Harris has repeatedly said her 78-year-old Republican opponent, now the oldest presidential candidate in US history, is increasingly “unhinged” and unfit to lead the country again. Trump has meanwhile called the 60-year-old Democratic vice president stupid, attacking her IQ in his pitch to voters in a race that the polls suggest is effectively tied. Harris was asked in a CBS interview segment released Monday if she would take a cognitive test, as Trump had called for on social media.

Donald Trump White House Kamala Harris

Comments

200 characters

Harris challenges Trump to cognitive test

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

DP World exploring investment opportunities

Challenges to export sector: Minister concerned about slow progress of some depts

PM to take part in 8th Edition of FII in Riyadh

NA informed: 93 IPPs with 22,671MW capacity operating

Nepra says ‘no’ to economic load management

Imported coal supply to Sahiwal power plant: CPPA-G asks PR to increase number of freight trains

World Bank terms progress of $188m PHCSP ‘moderately satisfactory’

Membership of BRICS: President seeks Russia’s support

Hefty penalty imposed on manufacturer: FBR begins scrutinising cement sector

Read more stories