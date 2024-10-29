EBM partners with Karachi Biennale Trust

KARACHI: English Biscuits Manufacturers (EBM) has partnered with the Karachi Biennale Trust for the fourth edition of the Karachi Biennale. The city-wide Karachi Biennale aims to nourish art by fostering a platform that promotes creativity, innovation and criticality in the visual arts.

This year’s Biennale is themed ‘Rizq | Risk’ and centers around the intersection of food, futures and fair practices. The theme arises in response to growing concerns over Pakistan’s heatwaves and floods that have impacted food security, thus being the perfect opportunity to discuss food and its future. As a part of EBM’s wider ‘Nourish for Life’ sustainability agenda, the Karachi Biennale provides an avenue to connect art, the city of Karachi and its people.

“We at EBM hold the sanctity of Rizq as our guiding principle. In most cultures, food is held sacred. In our culture it is revered.” Dr. Zeelaf Munir, EBM’s CEO and Managing Director, shared during the launch event of Karachi Biennale (2024). She added, “It’s more than sharing food, it’s about building bonds that matter.”

