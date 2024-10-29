Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-29

EBM partners with Karachi Biennale Trust

Press Release Published 29 Oct, 2024 03:27am

KARACHI: English Biscuits Manufacturers (EBM) has partnered with the Karachi Biennale Trust for the fourth edition of the Karachi Biennale. The city-wide Karachi Biennale aims to nourish art by fostering a platform that promotes creativity, innovation and criticality in the visual arts.

This year’s Biennale is themed ‘Rizq | Risk’ and centers around the intersection of food, futures and fair practices. The theme arises in response to growing concerns over Pakistan’s heatwaves and floods that have impacted food security, thus being the perfect opportunity to discuss food and its future. As a part of EBM’s wider ‘Nourish for Life’ sustainability agenda, the Karachi Biennale provides an avenue to connect art, the city of Karachi and its people.

“We at EBM hold the sanctity of Rizq as our guiding principle. In most cultures, food is held sacred. In our culture it is revered.” Dr. Zeelaf Munir, EBM’s CEO and Managing Director, shared during the launch event of Karachi Biennale (2024). She added, “It’s more than sharing food, it’s about building bonds that matter.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

EBM Karachi Biennale Trust

Comments

200 characters

EBM partners with Karachi Biennale Trust

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

DP World exploring investment opportunities

Challenges to export sector: Minister concerned about slow progress of some depts

PM to take part in 8th Edition of FII in Riyadh

NA informed: 93 IPPs with 22,671MW capacity operating

Nepra says ‘no’ to economic load management

Imported coal supply to Sahiwal power plant: CPPA-G asks PR to increase number of freight trains

World Bank terms progress of $188m PHCSP ‘moderately satisfactory’

Membership of BRICS: President seeks Russia’s support

Hefty penalty imposed on manufacturer: FBR begins scrutinising cement sector

Read more stories