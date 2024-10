LAHORE: In an operation against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 112 properties in different housing schemes on Monday.

According to the LDA, the LDA carried out the operation at Defense Road, Pine Avenue, Wapda Town, Gulberg, Allama Iqbal Town and Chah Miran Road, which Operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner- 1 Asad Uz Zaman and Chief Town Planner- 2 Azhar Ali.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024