Business & Finance Print 2024-10-29

ABHI partners with FlowHCM to offer EWA to employees

Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2024 03:27am

KARACHI: ABHI has partnered with FlowHCM to offer employees of mutual clients a comprehensive suite of financial services. This included real-time access to earned wages, payroll financing, and additional financial tools to enhance employees’ financial well-being.

With this integration, FlowHCM, Pakistan’s fastest-growing HRM/HCM software, clients will now be able to offer ABHI’s advanced salary services directly through the FlowHCM software.

The integration of ABHI’s salary advance services within FlowHCM software allows employees seamless access to earned wages, and other financial services, reducing financial stress and enhancing their overall well-being.

On this development, Ali Ladhubhai Co-Founder and COO of ABHI said that in current competitive business environment, organizations are prioritizing financial solutions that enhance employee well-being.

“Our partnership with FlowHCM marks a significant step toward making financial wellness accessible to employees across Pakistan and by integrating ABHI’s earned wage access into FlowHCM’s platform, businesses can better support their workforce, leading tohigher employee retention and satisfaction,” he added.

Muhammed Ammar Munaf, CEO of FlowHCM said that as HR continues to evolve, prioritizing employee well-being is essential and partnership with Abhi enhances One-Window HRSolution by integrating earned wage access and FinTech services, allowing businesses to streamline processes and offer financial flexibility.

Through this partnership, ABHI and FlowHCM address a critical need in the market—financial empowerment for employees. By offering earned wage access (EWA), employees can access their salaries when they need them, reducing their dependence on high-interest loans.

